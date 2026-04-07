Betting Odds Revealed For Bengals Likeliest Top Selection in 2026 NFL Draft

The Bengals have plenty of talents to parse through for their opening pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for all the top candidates to land with Cincinnati.

The top odds went to Ohio State safety Caleb Downs (+300). At the same time, the rest of the likely candidates included Miami (FL) edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. (+500), LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane (+550), and Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy (+700).

One thing that feels almost certain is Cincinnati will be rolling defense; the first listed offensive player is Miami (FL) offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa at +950.

There are a ton of options for the Bengals to choose from, and they should have a blue-chip talent to take here, especially if Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson ends up going in the top 10 picks to move another great non-quarterback down the board, along with projected top pick at QB, Fernando Mendoza.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is hoping whoever joins the team in this draft can hit the ground running with a defensive group that had a trial by fire in Al Golden's first season as the defensive coordinator.

"I think just for having coached those guys through your defensive staff, they know exactly what we have in the building, lot of young players coming on, a lot of veterans, how they fit with us. And so now, what are our needs?" Taylor said at the NFL Combine about Golden's second year. "I'm not going to get into what our needs are, but guys that can walk in here and help us, and these interviews that we do with these guys help us. We get to know these people. We get to put a name with the face as we watch the tape and all the traits we're looking for. It's exciting to have that staff back for year two and to be able to tackle the draft with these guys. That's a lot of fun for me, and for them.”

Odds Board

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Check out all of the odds below:

Caleb Downs (+300)

Rueben Bain Jr. (+500)

Mansoor Delane (+550)

Jermod McCoy (+700)

Sonny Styles (+750)

Francis Mauigoa (+950)

Dillon Thieneman (15/1)

Monroe Freeling (15/1)

Spencer Fano (18/1)

Vega Ioane (18/1)

Kenyon Sadiq (18/1)

Kadyn Proctor (18/1)

Jeremiyah Love (18/1)

Carnell Tate (22/1)

Jordyn Tyson (25/1)

David Bailey (25/1)

Peter Woods (28/1)

Makai Lemon (30/1)

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