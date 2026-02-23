Bengals Continue to Draw Buzz as Landing Spot for Jaguars Pro Bowler

The Cincinnati Bengals desperately need to upgrade their defense this offseason.

The Bengals hold the No. 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. In a perfect world, they would land either safety Caleb Downs or edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. Both of these stars would help transform the defense in a big way, but there would still be a big hole at linebacker.

Earlier this week, Bleacher Report predicted the Bengals would sign Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd on a big deal in free agency. Pairing a veteran like this would a key piece on defense in the draft could give Cincinnati the talent they need to turn things around.

PFF's Mason Cameron recently joined the list of analysts who believe Lloyd would fit with the Bengals. Cameron suggested the Bengals would be the top landing spot in free agency for the Jaguars linebacker.

Bengals Are the Perfect Fit for Devin Lloyd at the Right Price

"As PFF analyst Dalton Wasserman highlighted in his recent look at free-agent signings that make sense, Al Golden’s defense is in dire need of an overhaul, particularly at linebacker," Cameron wrote. "Headlined primarily by a pair of rookies, Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter, the Bengals' linebacking corps ranked last in the NFL in PFF overall grade (34.4). A defensive leader and cornerstone will be Cincinnati’s biggest target this offseason.

"Devin Lloyd fits the bill as the top free-agent linebacker this cycle, with a resume to back it up. The 27-year-old posted the second-highest PFF overall grade (89.1) among qualifying linebackers during the regular season, finishing as the only linebacker with an 80.0-plus mark in run defense (83.2), coverage (81.1) and pass rushing (82.2). That feat earned him a second-team All-Pro nod."

Lloyd was one of the better linebackers in the AFC last season. He was excellent in all facets of the game while helping lead the Jaguars to a huge season. The athletic linebacker intercepted five passes en route to a Pro Bowl selection and All-Pro second team honors.

Adding him to the middle of the defense would be a big step in the right direction, but it would only make sense if the Bengals are eyeing other defensive positions at pick No. 10. If Cincinnati opts to draft Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles at pick No. 10, it might not make sense to go after Lloyd.

Still, adding at linebacker should be a huge priority for the Bengals and Lloyd would fill that void in the best way.

