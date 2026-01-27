CINCINNATI — Bengals star wide receiver Tee Higgins discussed the chances Joe Burrow would ever want to leave Cincinnati this week as the long offseason continues in the Queen City.

Higgins chatted with FOX19's Jeremy Rauch this week about the whole thing being "strange" as unfounded rumors swirled last week around Cincinnati's franchise player being a trade target for the Vikings. All after an end of the 2025 season that had plenty in the media wondering about Burrow's desire to play for Cincinnati moving forward.

"It's very weird to me, I find it strange," Higgins told Rauch about all of the chatter.

Higgins is coming off another strong season with the Bengals and avoided the soft tissue injuries that have plagued him at times in his career. He suffered a concussion that forced him off the field for a couple of weeks in December, but stayed healthy besides that.

The veteran has no contract negotiations to worry about this offseason. He can just get fully primed with his "blueprint" for Year 6 in the NFL after posting 15 appearances with 846 yards and 11 touchdowns on 59 catches.

"My main thing is just being consistent and staying on the field," Higgins said later in their chat. "Cutting out all of the injuries that have happened in previous years. But yeah, that's been my main thing, just, you know, just try to be consistent and always give our quarterback a target. That is a safe target. That's just been my motto I've been going by."

The Bengals' second-best playmaker is heading into his seventh NFL season this fall, one he and Burrow hope brings as much good health as possible.

Check out their full conversation here.

