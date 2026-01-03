Cincinnati Bengals Announce Pair of Roster Moves Ahead of 2025 Season Finale Against Browns

CINCINNATI — The Bengals made a couple of roster moves on Saturday ahead of the 2025 season finale against Cleveland on Sunday. Cincinnati is elevating defensive tackle Howard Cross III and cornerback Bralyn Lux to the active roster.

The duo could see some action as it's Cincinnati last chance of the season to see what young talent it has. The Bengals are big betting favorites over the 4-12 Browns, a record that the franchise is all too familiar with.

Zac Taylor is excited to see what his group has one last time before the long offseason.

"It's just really, really impressive in terms of the overall connection of the communication," Taylor said on Monday about his offensive line. "I think that's why our offensive line is playing the best since I've been here. "Now you are seeing the continuity of our offensive line.

"Once any team in the league gets the first couple of games under its belt, September is always a challenge to re-establish its identity and figure out what its strengths and weaknesses are going to be. You catch a better groove in November and December on who you are. We need to focus on it. Now we know who we are. We know our strengths and weaknesses."

Cincinnati kicks off against the Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

We have elevated DT Howard Cross III and CB Bralyn Lux from the practice squad to the active roster for #CLEvsCIN pic.twitter.com/cxijVNoMas — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 3, 2026

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok