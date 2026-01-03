Joe Burrow, Bengals Stars Voice Confidence in Zac Taylor Amid Growing Scrutiny

CINCINNATI — Bengals stars Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase made it clear something has to change after the team failed to make the playoffs for a third-straight season. It doesn't sound like they believe those changes should include head coach Zac Taylor.

Both Burrow and Chase believe in Taylor according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Tee Higgins has also voiced support for his head coach.

"Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been a consistent voice of support for coach Zac Taylor within the organization, as have receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins," Russini wrote. "Cincinnati ownership has made it clear they value Burrow’s perspective, and they’ve listened in the past. Despite a 6-10 season marred by a significant toe injury to Burrow, Taylor appears to be safe."

Both Burrow and Chase made their feelings about possible changes clear this week.

"We want to be competing for championships every year," Burrow said. "We don't want to be in the spot that we're in now. So something's got to change, whether it's players that we have continuing to improve and get better at playing championship caliber football or bringing guys in that will, or whatever it may be, obviously something has to."

"I think some of the things are pretty obvious, what we need to change," Chase said on Thursday. "At the end of the day I can't really say or put an emphasis on what needs to be changed because that's not my role, but it's pretty obvious on what issues need to be changed."

It wouldn't be surprising to see most of, if not all of the coaching staff to return next season. That means it's up to the front office and coaches to identify and bring in the pieces they need to become a championship caliber roster.

Check out Russini's entire breakdown on the coaching carousel here.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

-----

Join the 63,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter/X: @BengalsTalkSI

Join the 115,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Join the 49,000+ Bengals Fans That Follow Us on TikTok