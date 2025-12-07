Cincinnati Bengals Discipline Jermaine Burton Ahead of Buffalo Bills Game

CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially suspended second-year wide receiver Jermaine Burton for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

The team made the announcement on Sunday morning.

"The Bengals have suspended WR Jermaine Burton for today’s game at Buffalo," the team announced. "Burton will be listed as inactive for the game."

The suspension means Burton won't be paid for Sunday's game. He was set to make $59,320, which is 1/18th of his game salary.

The news comes after the team announced Burton didn't travel with the team on Saturday. It's just the latest issue in what has been a rocky two years in Cincinnati for Burton.

The second year pro was hoping to bounce back after an underwhelming rookie campaign. He finished with four catches for 107 yards last season. The Bengals took Burton in the third round (80th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Bengals appeared encouraged by how Burton handled the offseason, but clearly lost the trust of his teammates and coaching staff. Not only has he been sidelined all season, but no one in the building has said that he should be on the field.

This isn't like Myles Murphy not playing ahead of Sam Hubbard or other edges. No one is wondering what Burton can bring.

He's been healthy for the majority of the season, but hasn't found his way onto the field. Now he's suspended, despite being healthy and practicing this week.

Burton's inability to be consistent has cost him a chance to get on the field and contribute. He has rare ability to make plays downfield and his play style should compliment Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins well.

That hasn't been the case since the Bengals shocked everyone when they picked Burton in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The risk clearly hasn't paid off and his days on the roster appear to be numbered.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

-----

Join the 62,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter/X: @BengalsTalkSI

Join the 114,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok