With the 2026 NFL Draft looming, the Cincinnati Bengals are looking to change their defensive fortune. Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is likely one of their top targets.

Now, without trying to sound too dramatic here, who the Bengals decide to select with the 10th pick in the draft changes the trajectory of their draft entirely. While Downs could their top target, there is a chance he gets picked earlier. However, in CBS Sports’ latest seven-round mock draft, Downs fell to the Bengals at 10th overall. If they do land the former Buckeyes star, who would they target in the second round?

If Cincinnati Gets Downs, Who's Next?

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Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Diego State defensive back Chris Johnson (DB17) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Josh Edwards has the Bengals following up the Downs selection with San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson at No. 41 overall.

Johnson may go down as one of the steals of the draft to whoever selects him. The former Aztec had an impressive first three years in the Mountain West Conference with 103 total tackles, two interceptions, five passes defended, and four forced fumbles.

It was his senior year, however, that the nation began to really take notice. Johnson helped San Diego State post a 9-4 record. The former three-star finished with 49 tackles, four interceptions (two of them taken back for touchdowns), nine passes defended, and one forced fumble.

Johnson posted a phenomenal 91.6 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus. He finished with the nation’s second-best grade among 897 qualifying corners. Johnson allowed a 16.1 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks.

Fixing Cincinnati’s Passing Defense is a Must

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dax Hill (23) exits the player tunnel during introductions before a game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

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Last season, the Bengals' passing defense ranked 26th in passing defense, allowing a paltry 235.1 yards per game. They gave up 382.1 total yards per game, which ranked 31st in the NFL.

Whichever direction the draft goes, it has been made abundantly clear through various mock drafts and free agent acquisitions that Cincinnati (whether rightly or wrongly) has enough confidence in its offense to produce the required consistency that will lead them to the promised land. It is up to the defense to make the moves necessary to play their part in what Bengals fans will hope is their first-ever Super Bowl.

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