Cincinnati Bengals Let $4M Defender Slip Away in Free Agency

The Cincinnati Bengals have made a few key additions to their defense this offseason. With players like Joseph Ossai and Trey Hendrickson leaving town, they opted to sign former Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Boye Mafe in one of the better moves of the offseason. That was their only addition on the edge.

Besides Mafe, they also signed defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and safety Bryan Cook. All three additions look to be impact starters for the Bengals defense, but they still need more. They were the worst defense in the league against the run last year while being one of the worst overall units in football, too.

At this point, the Bengals are running out of options, which makes their blatant whiffs look even worse. One player the Bengals could have targeted was former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie, but they opted to sit on their hands as the talented pass rusher landed with the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year, $4.3 million deal.

Arnold Ebiketie Would've Been a Steal for the Bengals

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) blocks Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (17) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Missing out on Ebiketie for less than $5 million is inexcusable for the Bengals. He finished in the top 30 in edge rushers in 2025 according to Pro Football Focus, posting a 74.9 overall grade.

He would have been the perfect addition on the other side of Mafe. His cap hit with the Eagles is less than $2 million, so money and cap space wasn't an issue.

Cincinnati can't go into the season with their defense like this. They lost two impact edge rushers and only added one. The NFL draft could help, but adding Ebiketie would have been the right move.

Who's Left for the Bengals to Pursue?

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As a result, the Bengals are going to be left hoping Rueben Bain Jr. falls to them at pick No. 10, but it seems very unlikely. If they can't land Bain, there's a chance they reach on Keldric Faulk, but it wouldn't be a wise move.

The Bengals could look to swing a trade for New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. He's reportedly available on the trade block and would fill the edge rusher hole in Cincinnati perfectly.

In free agency, players like Joey Bosa, Jadeveon Clowney, Dante Fowler Jr., and Cameron Jordan are available. They're not stars, but could bring stability at defensive end alongside Mafe.

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