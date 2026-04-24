Projecting the Bengals' Big Board for Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft

The Bengals are hoping to address their defense in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday night. Cincinnati already added Dexter Lawrence II earlier this week when they finalized a trade with the Giants that sent the 10th overall pick to New York in exchange for the 3-time Pro Bowler.

Cincinnati still needs help on defense, even after adding Lawrence and a plethora of veterans in free agency including Bryan Cook, Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen.

What could their big board look like entering day two? Plenty of top players are still on the board, including Kayden McDonald, Colton Hood, T.J. Parker and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

Best Remaining Players

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bengals added Lawrence, but it's fair to think McDonald would be high on their board. Would they actually take him? The answer is likely dependent on who else is available.

It's no secret that the Bengals need a cornerback. Jermod McCoy would've had a high grade for them, but the uncertainty surrounding his knee and a possible surgery could take him completely off of their board.

Hood is likely high on the Bengals' list of preferred targets at 41. Brandon Cisse could also be in the mix. Adding a cornerback is high on their needs list and the board could fall in that direction. Could Avieron Terrell or D'Angelo Ponds be in consideration?

Linebacker is clearly a major need for the Bengals. Jacob Rodriguez is still on the board. Jake Golday and CJ Allen are also in the round two mix. Anthony Hill, Josiah Trotter, Jaishawn Barham and Kyle Louis could be in the round three conversation if they don't take one in round two.

Projecting the Bengals' Big Board

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Colton Hood poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Here's what the Bengals' big board could look like going into Friday night's draft:

1. Kayden McDonald

2. Colton Hood

3. T.J. Parker

4. Brandon Cisse

5. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

6. Jacob Rodriguez

Why would Rodriguez be so low? The Bengals may prioritize getting a corner that projects as a true inside-outside player and gives them some flexibility with DJ Turner and Dax Hill entering the final year of their contracts.

After those six, there's probably a drop off into the next tier. Here are possible targets in a trade down scenario:

Avieon Terrell, D'Angelo Ponds, Gabe Jacas, Treydan Stukes, Jake Golday, Cashius Howell,

This is assuming that McCoy has a red flag medically and won't be on Cincinnati's board in round two. Will he fall to round three? Would the Bengals consider him in that scenario?

It's a major question that looms over day two of the NFL Draft. For more on the Bengals' draft plans, watch the video below: