CINCINNATI — The Bengals got it done. They are signing starting right guard Dalton Risner to a two-year contract extension through the 2027 season.

Risner's wife Whitney Risner made the announcement on Instagram.

Risner wanted to be in Cincinnati and he got his wish. The Bengals met with his representatives last week at the NFL combine. Things went well and there was optimism a deal would get done.

Risner signed the deal on Monday morning.

"This is where I want to be," Risner said in January. "My offensive line coach, Scott Peters, and Mike McCarthy. I want to play next to Amarius Mims and Ted Karras, because who wouldn't? I want to play for Zac Taylor. I want to play for Dan Pitcher. I want to play for this organization. I want to be a Cincinnati Bengal. I want to block for Joe Burrow. I want to block for Chase Brown. I want to block for Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase. I could go on and on and on with a list of guys in this locker room, of why I want to be here, the fit, how I play, how I think I can help this team win, the continuity that I had with this offensive line, and how we continue to build all year. Yeah, this is exactly where I want to be."

Major Praise

Oct 12, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Bengals guard Dalton Risner (66) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Bengals right tackle Amarius Mims praised Risner following the season finale. He made it clear he wanted this to happen.

“I feel like he's one of the best right guards in the NFL," Mims said in our 1-on-1 conversation. "He's helped my game tremendously. As you can see, once we step down beside each other, each week you can see us getting better and better beside each other. I fully stand behind him. I fully support him. I want him back. I want him to be my right guard next year. I won't rest until he is my right guard next year.

"It's a no-brainer to bring him back. He's helped our offense so much. I feel like overall he's been one of our best O-linemen on the team, 100%. I feel like he's been the best."

Mims got his wish. This is a big step for the Bengals. They got the deal done before the negotiating window opened next week. Joe Burrow's starting offensive line will remain intact for the 2026 season.

Check out Whitney Risner's announcement below:

