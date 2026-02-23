It's NFL Combine week, which means free agency is right around the corner. There are plenty of deals that the Bengals need to get done this offseason. Here are three moves they should make before the legal tampering period starts on March 9.

Dalton Risner Extension

Re-signing Risner before free agency should arguably be the Bengals' No. 1 goal between now and March 9 when the legal tampering period begins at Noon ET.

Risner helped solidify an offensive line that Joe Burrow called the best of his NFL career. Couple that with what right tackle Amarius Mims told us during a 1-on-1 conversation in January and re-signing him makes too much sense.

“I feel like he's one of the best right guards in the NFL," Mims said in our 1-on-1 conversation. "He's helped my game tremendously. As you can see, once we step down beside each other, each week you can see us getting better and better beside each other. I fully stand behind him. I fully support him. I want him back. I want him to be my right guard next year. I won't rest until he is my right guard next year.”

Risner is projected to sign a 2-year, $14 million contract if he hits free agency. If the Bengals give him a strong offer before free agency, they may be able to land him for $10-12 million over two years.

Trey Hendrickson Tag and Trade

This is the week the Bengals need to lay the groundwork for a Hendrickson tag and trade. They have until Tuesday, March 2 to use the franchise tag on the star pass rusher. If they can get the framework of a deal in place and allow Hendrickson to start negotiating a long-term deal with one (or multiple) teams, then a tag and trade becomes much more realistic.

Why risk losing Hendrickson for nothing when you can get something in return this offseason? It's simple, but it won't be easy. The All-Pro defensive end certainly wants to become a free agent. Regardless, the Bengals need to lean in on their communication skills, find a deal or two that they'd take and allow Hendrickson to get the money he wants, without letting him walk in free agency.

Tycen Anderson Extension

Oct 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Tycen Anderson (26) reacts against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Anderson is a special teams ace. He's a reliable veteran and will likely become a special teams captain if he sticks around. The former fifth round pick hasn't gotten a true chance to show what he can do on defense, but he's a key piece of Darrin Simmons' special teams unit.

Anderson won't cost a ton, would compliment Jordan Battle or any of the other safeties they'd add this offseason. Offering him a 2-year deal ahead of free agency should get it done.

