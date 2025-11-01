Cincinnati Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Matchup vs Chicago Bears
CINCINNATI — The Bengals elevated guard Jaxson Kirkland and linebacker Brian Asamoah II from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Kirkland could be active for the second time this season. The move makes sense with Dalton Risner (illness) questionable for Sunday's game. Asamoah signed with the practice squad earlier this week. The 25-year-old was a third-round pick by the Vikings in 2022.
He appeared in 46 regular season games with Minnesota, tallying 20 tackles, two forced fumbles and 10 special teams tackles. He spent the first eight weeks of the season on the Raiders' practice squad.
Kirkland gives the Bengals another linebacker to lean on with Logan Wilson (calf) not expected to play.
Flacco's Fight
Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco is expected to play on Sunday, despite dealing with an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder.
"When you see leaders and guys you're counting on doing that, how can you not give your all for those guys?" Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday. "I know our record is what it is. I know some of the performances are what they are but the character in our locker room has been awesome to watch. These guys step up in practice these last three days, now we just got to transfer it to Sunday and go put a great performance together and find a win and just keep building momentum off of this."
Flacco has completed 64.3% of his passes for 784 yards and seven touchdowns in three starts with the Bengals. Cincinnati sent a 2026 fifth round pick to the Browns in exchange for Flacco and a 2026 sixth round pick. That trade has given Cincinnati renewed hope that they can turn their season around with Joe Burrow sidelined.
He always planned on playing this week, as long as he physically could do it.
"I didn’t really give it much thought," Flacco said. "You try to play. You’re the quarterback. You take it from there. My instinct is whatever we can do to get there and adjust."
The Bengals are hoping they can beat the Bears and improve to 4-5 ahead of their bye week. A win would keep them in sole possession of second place in the AFC North.
