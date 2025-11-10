Cincinnati Bengals Make Multiple Roster Moves Following 2025 Bye Week
CINCINNATI — The Bengals made some roster moves as the team gets ready to spark practice back up on Monday following the bye week.
They signed linebacker Brian Asamoah to the active roster and added Antwaun Powell-Ryland to the practice squad as a replacement.
The Eagles took him in the sixth-round (209th overall) in the 2025 NFL Draft. Philadelphia released him from their practice squad on Saturday.
Powell-Ryland had 16 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in 2024 for the Virginia Tech Hokies. He led the FBS in sacks over the past two seasons with 25.5.
Cincinnati is 3-6 this season and likely has to beat Pittsburgh this weekend to keep any playoff hopes alive for the rest of the season.
Zac Taylor is ready to see how his team responds following its week break, with the same staff in tow to clean up this mess.
“These are good football coaches. They've been successful everywhere they've been," Taylor said last week. "We all know we've got to play better as a football team. There have been challenges our offense has faced over the course of the season. We've worked through them. We're playing better for it. There are challenges our defense is facing right now. I'mconfident that we're going to work through it. We're going to play better football and find a way to win some games.”
The Bengals play Pittsburgh on the road at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.
