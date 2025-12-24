Second Billboard Calling Out Bengals Ownership To Make Changes Surfaces In Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Bengals fans have put up a new billboard in the tri-star area to call out the team's ownership. The first billboard said, "Fire Zac, Fire Duke, Save Burrow," while the new one says, "Be Owners, Hire A GM, Save Burrow."

It echoes the message prominent Bengals content creator Joe Goodberry called for when the original billboard went up last week. The names refer to Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin and head coach Zac Taylor, who have been in fans' crosshairs amidst this disappointing 2025 season.

Alas, there is reportedly very little chance either position is replaced after this 7-10 max result season.

The Bengals have missed the playoffs in three consecutive seasons and eight of the past 10 overall. Add in just three Super Bowl appearances since coming into the league in 1968, and it's clear whatever stubborn plan the Brown family sticks to isn't working.

Cincinnati is still striving for wins down the stretch, though, against two of the NFL's worst teams in Arizona and Cleveland, holding a 51.1% chance at a top 10 pick on ESPN's projections. They kept a killer instinct deep into the fourth quarter of Sunday's 45-21 win over Miami.

"It's exactly what I thought it was, that we have to finish," Taylor said on Sunday about the team's mentality. "I've got a lot of respect for the Dolphins and the coaching staff there. They're really good coaches, good people. But we needed to have a killer instinct to finish that game. We wanted to continue to be aggressive until about the midway point in that fourth quarter. But for our guys, for our sake, for our identity moving forward, we need to have a killer instinct, keep throwing the football, and keep finding ways to finish drives and not let them try to get any hope and creep back in the game. I thought our guys did a great job of that."

They start to close out the final two games this Sunday at home against Arizona. Check out the new billboard below, which appears to be in the same spot as the original, but the official location is unclear:

@JoeGoodberry I found it someone is listening to you. pic.twitter.com/evvBtBr2es — Amine (@whodeyfever) December 23, 2025

