Cincinnati Bengals Meet With Elite Running Back Prospect Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The Bengals had a short meeting with the top playmaker in the 2026 NFL Draft at the Notre Dame Pro Day. Running backs coach Justin Hill chatted with running back Jeremiyah Love on the field in Indiana.

Love is the consensus fourth-best player overall on the Mock Draft Database big board and the top running back by a wide margin. The next closest rusher prospect is his teammate, Jadarian Price, at 46th overall.

Nuclear Talent

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (RB11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Love ran a blistering 4.36 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Combine and could be the best option for Cincinnati at Pick 10 next month if all the best defensive options are gone or don't fit with the team at that slot.

The first-team Associated Press All-American in 2025 won the Doak Walker Award as the nation's top runner and was a finalist for top-player awards like the Heisman Trophy, Walter Camp Award, and Maxwell Award.

Love finished fourth in the FBS with 6.9 yards per carry and 137.7 scrimmage yards per game in 12 starts across the full season.

Bengals director of player personnel, Duke Tobin, could have the option to draft him next month.

"Some are better than others," Tobin said at the 2026 NFL Combine about NFL Draft fits. "I don’t give up on any player that’s on our football team because I see talent in everyone. If I didn’t see any talent, they wouldn’t be here. If I didn’t see the future, they wouldn’t be here. We don’t waste time with guys that we give up on. I’m hopeful for a lot of players we have. When you get Pro Bowl guys in the later rounds, you feel great about that.

"I feel really good about our process, what we’re looking for, why we’re looking for it, and what we’re trying to uncover. There are a lot of things you can’t control in football and life in general. Injuries, motivation changes, opportunities. Those things have to come together for players to maximize themselves. When one of those elements isn’t there, sometimes it’s hard for that player to overcome that."

Check out the pictured meeting by recruiting analyst Matt Freeman as Cincinnati lead men Tobin and Zac Taylor attended the Cincinnati Bearcats' Pro Day on Tuesday, with Hill at Notre Dame:

The Cincinnati Bengals and Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love having a conversation at Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/K2pHHsCnBe — Matt Freeman (@mattfreeman05_) March 24, 2026

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio,o and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 63,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.