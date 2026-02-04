Cincinnati Bengals Stars Announce New Podcast During Super Bowl Week

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase is starting a new sports talk show with Tee Higgins through Overtime Media!

The Bengals star wide receivers announced the news on Up & Adams with Kay Adams on Wednesday as they get ready to entertain the masses wherever you get your podcasts. They just wrapped up playing in their first Pro Bowl together on Tuesday night.

Chase dove into the new venture with Adams.

"I felt like, why not have somebody, a friend of mine, one of my best friends, do it with me," Chase said. "We have a lot to talk about already, and why not do it with sports. ... Variety of everything. Try to get in everything we can. Because I know we do fashion, we play sports. Of course, that's easy, but everybody wants to know our hobbies off the field."

A press release noted the show is debuting this spring on Overtime's social media feeds.

"Titled, Chasing No 1, the weekly series was announced by Chase while he was accompanied by fellow co-host and teammate, Tee Higgins, today via popular sports talk shows ‘Up and Adams’ and ‘The Pat McAfee Show,’ which are on site within the Bay Area," The release stated. "Each 45-minute episode will feature high-profile guests across sports, entertainment, and culture, as Chase provides fans with an inside look at the biggest moments and storylines shaping today’s game. Furthermore, the series reflects Overtime’s mission to build athlete-led platforms catered to a generation of fans who value personality, authenticity, and access as much as performance. Through Overtime, Chasing No 1 will leverage the platform’s expansive digital network (3+ billion monthly views and 115+ million followers across platforms), the perfect fit for Chase’s input on broader sports discourse."

Chase posted 125 receptions for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns to land a spot on the 2025 All-Pro team. He is one of the top wide receivers in the sport and should have plenty of interesting topics to cover on his new show with Higgins, who tied for second in the NFL with 11 receiving touchdowns this season.

Check out the full announcement with Adams below:

Chasing No. 1 is coming THIS SPRING...



Ja'Marr Chase announces his VERY FIRST podcast in collaboration with @overtime and some help from @teehiggins5



STAY TUNED‼️@Real10jayy__ | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/xvXr4FmmfZ — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 4, 2026

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns, and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok