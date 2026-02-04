Maxx Crosby Trade Window Opening: Bengals in Position to Land Star Defender?

CINCINNATI — It's no secret that the Bengals defense needs a major boost this offseason. Luckily for them, one of the best defenders could be on the trade block.

NFL insider Jay Glazer shared the latest on Maxx Crosby's situation with the Raiders on Wednesday. Glazer believes Crosby's time in Las Vegas is over.

"I do,” Glazer said when asked if it was over in Vegas. Will a move become for the draft?

“Yeah, probably, yeah," he said.

Crosby is one of the best defensive players in the NFL. The five-time Pro Bowler had 10 sacks for the Raiders in 15 games last season.

“Yes, it's real,” Glazer said. “It’s Maxx's decision. They don’t want to do it. But he was just like, I'm not going through another rebuild.”

Maxx Crosby's time with the Raiders is most likely DONE, per @JayGlazer 👀



What kind of haul would the five-time Pro Bowler get in the trade market? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FK1EkdKXRd — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 4, 2026

Draft Picks

Jan 15, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws as Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures in the second quarter during an NFL AFC wild-card playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images | Cincinnati Enquirer-Imagn Images

The Bengals certainly have the draft assets to pull off a trade for Crosby, including the 10th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Glazer believes the Raiders could get multiple first round picks in return for the star pass rusher. How many teams would be willing to give up a top-10 draft pick for him?

If the Bengals landed Crosby, it would be a game changing move. He's a player you can build around and would completely transform a Bengals defense that has struggled in recent seasons.

Crosby is under contract through the 2029 campaign. He signed a three-year extension last offseason.

If the Bengals did trade for him, they would essentially be guaranteeing him $30 million in 2026. Then, the final three years of his deal are essentially option years that don't have any guaranteed money.

The team-friendly contract structure is another valuable asset that help propel the Bengals toward making a blockbuster deal like this with the Raiders.

Championship Window

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) gets to his feet after catching a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The Browns kicked a last second field goal to win 20-18. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins mentioned Crosby as a possible trade target on Wednesday. They know the Bengals need to add to their defense.

Bringing in a proven piece that can dominate opposing offensive lines would go a long way toward rebuilding a defense that has been near the bottom of the NFL in each of the past three seasons.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor praised Crosby before Cincinnati's 26-19 win over Las Vegas in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Jan. 15, 2022.

“He’s one of the best players in the NFL,” Taylor said. “He can disrupt an entire game, and I’ve made this statement to others around here, outside the players in our locker room, he’s one of my favorite players in this league. How he goes about every single snap – run game, pass game. Leadership he’s showing on that team. He put them in position to be in the playoffs where they’re at right now. There’s a lot of players around this league you respect, he’s certainly top-notch."

Joe Burrow feels the same way about Crosby and has praised the Raiders star in the past.

If the star defensive end does hit the trade block, the Bengals have to call the Raiders and see what it would take to land him in a trade.

Both Chase and Higgins mentioned Crosby as a trade target on Wednesday. Watch video of what they said below:

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.

Join the 63,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.