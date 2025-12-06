CINCINNATI — The Bengals have taken heat for how they have drafted as of late, and much of that criticism is deserved and should mean change is in order; however, one recent draft pick from 2023 is finally beginning to emerge on the Bengals' defense.

Over the last four games, Myles Murphy has seemingly taken the next step many in the Bengals community have been clamoring for, totaling 17 pressures, a sack, 14 hurries, and two batted passes.

The most impressive thing about what Murphy is doing, though, may be the fact that he has done this without star pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson in the lineup.

Murphy only accounted for ten total pressures, 1.5 sacks, eight hurries, and zero batted passes with Hendrickson on the field.

Murphy has stepped up alongside Joseph Ossai and created pressure for the Bengals in Hendrickson's absence, something that has hindered the defense greatly in the past and at times this season.

Expecting Murphy to have the same impact Hendrickson has had was always unrealistic, as Hendrickson is as elite as they come when it comes to rushing opposing quarterbacks. That is not to say, though, that Murphy is not on his way to having close to the same impact eventually, whether it be as this season progresses or in the future.

In Week 14, Murphy travels with the Bengals defense to Buffalo to take on a Bills offensive line that could be getting back key starters in four-time Pro Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins and starting right tackle Spencer Brown.

Dawkins needs no introduction; he is as good as one could ask for at left tackle for the Bills and while he has "surrendered" five sacks this season, he has also garnered a 79.3 pass blocking grade and has a pass block win-rate of 96% according to Pro Football Focus.

Getting by Dawkins will be a challenge if he plays after missing last week against the Steelers with a concussion. Meanwhile for Brown, he missed last week as well for the Bills with a shoulder injury that could hold him out for a longer period of time, even if both he and Dawkins have practiced in limited fashion for the Bills so far this week.

If Brown plays, getting by him would be easier than Dawkins but not by much, as while he may have a 59 PFF pass blocking grade, his 93% pass block win-rate ranks in the top 20 in the NFL at tackle, ahead of the likes of Trent Williams.

If Brown misses Sunday, then it would be Alec Anderson likely filling in for him at right tackle again, who has played all across the Bills' O-line this year so far and performed admirably in Brown's place last week. Anderson did a majority of his work in the run game with a 73.3 PFF grade as a run-blocker and a 58 pass-blocking grade. So that could be a spot for Murphy to exploit as a pass-rusher.

The Bills are also going to test the Bengals' run defense. Through 12 games this season, running back James Cook has enjoyed a career year thus far for the Bills with 1,228 yards, and eight touchdowns, while averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

Murphy grades out with a 62.1 PFF grade in run-defense, and defending the run has always been a key aspect of his game, and it is beginning to ascend along with his pass-rush ability, as evidenced on his containment of Lamar Jackson last week.

Getting a win on Sunday means that the Bengals' defense and Murphy have to continue their upward trajectory and at least slow down Cook, since stopping him altogether will likely be near impossible.

Slowing down the run game in Buffalo will, in turn, open up the opportunities for Murphy (and Joseph Ossai), to get pressure on Josh Allen and force some of the mistakes we have seen from Allen at times this season when he has tossed costly interceptions.

Winning this week is vital to the Bengals' chances of making a late-season playoff push in a wide-open AFC North, and if Murphy can continue his ascension into being a quality starter on the defense, then the Bengals will have a good chance at leaving Highmark Stadium with another victory.

Myles Murphy's athleticism was on full display as he chased Lamar Jackson on this 3rd down. Clutch stop. pic.twitter.com/slRbjWsccF — mike (@bengals_sans) November 29, 2025

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.