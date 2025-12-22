MIAMI — The Bengals beat the Dolphins on Sunday to improve to 5-10 on the season.

Cincinnati has struggled for most of the year. They were officially eliminated from playoff contention last week. It's natural to wonder how the win impacted their positioning in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The good news is it didn't. The Bengals entered Week 16 scheduled to get the No. 9 overall pick. They still hold the ninth slot after Sunday's win thanks to the Falcons.

Atlanta beat Arizona 26-19, which keeps them in the 10th spot at 5-10 on the season. The Falcons traded their first rounder to the Rams during last year's draft, which means Los Angeles would've moved in front of Cincinnati if the Falcons had lost.

Instead, the Rams are now scheduled to pick 11th with the Falcons improving to 6-9. The Dolphins (6-9) move into the 10th spot. The Chiefs aren't far behind. They have a 6-9 record and are currently scheduled to pick 12th.

The Giants and Raiders have the first and second picks, respectively thanks to their 2-13 overall records. The Browns, Jets, Giants and Cardinals are all 3-12 and scheduled to pick 3-6, respectively.

The Washington Commanders are 4-11 and currently hold the seventh pick. The Saints currently have the 8th pick, but like the Bengals, are 5-10 on the season.

The Bengals play the Cardinals and the Browns over the next two weeks, so theoretically, they could drop to the middle of the first round with two more wins. Both of those matchups are at Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati is 2-5 at home this season.

