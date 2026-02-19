Identifying Best Pass Rushers Bengals Could Target in Free Agency

The Bengals and Trey Hendrickson will be parting ways this offseason after multiple years of failing to agree on a contract. While both sides share equal blame, it is the Bengals who will largely suffer the most, as they are losing a premier pass rusher in the NFL.

While there are multiple people, from former players to those who follow the team, calling for them to make a trade for the Raiders star edge defender Maxx Crosby, that isn't realistic until we know Las Vegas has made him available in trade talks.

With that said, multiple defensive ends on the free agent market are capable of bolstering the Bengals pass rush. Keep in mind that if they really want to improve in free agency, they need to add one or two of these players, along with a defensive tackle and safety.

Bradley Chubb

Chubb was just released by the Dolphins in a cap-saving move, even though he was far and away the most productive edge rusher in Miami last season with 8.5 sacks, 48 pressures, 9 hits, and 22 stops.

His leadership is easily the thing that many will remember him for with the Dolphins as he was named a team captain in 2025 and won the "good guy" award from the local media for his consistent availability and professionalism.

Chubb clearly still has plenty left in the tank at 29 years old, even after missing all of 2024 due to a knee injury that he suffered in December 2023. He posted career-best numbers as a pressure presence with 70 total pressures and 44 hurries that season, before suffering the injury.

It is fair to think he can regain that form after he bounced back strongly last season with the third-highest pressure rate of his career at 10.5%. He would give the same impact as a pass rusher that Hendrickson did, but he would contribute the same as a run defender and provide stable presence off the edge alongside Myles Murphy.

Dre'Mont Jones

The Ravens traded for Jones from the Titans midseason, and he provided a solid boost to a pass rush that was extremely lacking, with 51 pressures, 8.5 sacks, 15 hurries, and 20 stops in 2025.

It isn't just about the stability that Jones can give as an edge defender, but his ability to be a versatile piece that kicks inside to defensive tackle. Tack that on to his ability to inject energy in the trenches, and he makes complete sense as a target for the Bengals after he provided a jolt for the Ravens.

Jones would be someone who would be a great mentor for someone like Shemar Stewart as well, as Stewart's athleticism and physicality fit the criteria of an edge defender who can slide inside at times. Having someone who can bring Stewart along both on and off the field should be a priority for the Bengals as there is a large degree of pressure on Stewart to emerge as a key contributor going forward.

A.J. Epenesa

When you think of the Buffalo Bills, you largely think about how their defense has failed to play at a high level in the playoffs. Epenesa, unfortunately, has been a part of that as he has no sacks in the postseason during his career, and for that reason, if the Bengals add Epenesa, it has to be along with another player on this list or someone who will be cut.

With all of that said, Epenesa is still someone who would be a quality rotational edge rusher in a role similar to Joseph Ossai. While he had only 2.5 sacks last season, last year he still managed

28 pressures, with 6 hits, 17 stops, and even batted three passes at the line of scrimmage.

Epenesa alone would not be enough of an addition to the defensive line, but he would still makeup for the potential loss of Ossai by giving similar production, and costing less. We also know how the Bengals love to add players who made big plays against them, and Epenesa did just that in what ended up being a season-ending loss for the Bengals.

A Future Cap Casualty Could Be the Answer

The players mentioned would be solid additions for the Bengals, but Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary may be the best of the group.

We wrote earlier in the week how Gary would make sense for the Bengals given his connection to defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery. Montgomery was with Gary in Green Bay when he put up 24.5 sacks and 179 pressures in 2021 through 2023.

Those numbers are far above-average, and even since then, Gary has remained a force for the Packers. He generated 101 pressures in 2024 and 2025 combined with 15 sacks, though many in the Green Bay organization noticed him "fall off" last season. He did not log a sack after Week 8.

It is fair to say, though, that the Packers were undergoing a youth movement in the edge room and even saw Micah Parsons suffer a season-ending knee injury during that span. It is also fair to say that Gary was not ineffective during that span of time; he still had 28 pressures in the latter half of the season and did not suddenly turn into someone who does not belong in the NFL.

Adding Gary would reunite him with a coach he has established success with and give the Bengals another solid rusher off the edge of the defensive line. Whoever it is that they add in free agency, adding Gary would be tremendous for the Bengals and give them one less need going into the NFL Draft.

