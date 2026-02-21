This Free Agent Pro Bowler Could Solve One of the Bengals’ Biggest Problems

Linebacker was a clear problem area for the Bengals last season, and a significant upgrade is needed if the defense is going to take a step forward in 2026. That's what makes a recent projection from Pro Football Focus worth noting.

In a post outlining the best landing spots for the top free agent linebackers, PFF identified Devin Lloyd as a potential fit for Cincinnati.

Lloyd is fresh off a breakout season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, "finishing as the only linebacker with an 80.0-plus mark in run defense (83.2), coverage (81.1) and pass rushing (82.2)," according to PFF.

That is a stark difference compared to how PFF evaluated the Bengals' linebacker room last season.

"Al Golden's defense is in dire need of an overhaul, particularly at linebacker," Mason Cameron wrote. "Headlined by a pair of rookies, Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter, the Bengals' linebacking corps ranked last in the NFL in PFF overall grade (34.4)."

Ideal Fit

The struggles weren't just about youth, even though that certainly played a role. Poor communication, missed tackles, and inconsistent coverage showed up several times throughout the year, leading to big plays for opposing teams.

That gap in production is exactly why Lloyd makes sense. At 27 years old, he offers the kind of three-down versatility that Cincinnati didn't have last season. He can hold up against the run, stay on the field in coverage, and can still impact the quarterback as a blitzer. For a defense that is still in rebuilding mode, that flexibility matters.

The question, of course, is cost and commitment. But if the Bengals are serious about raising the ceiling of their defense, adding Lloyd would be a significant step in the right direction.

