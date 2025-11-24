Cincinnati Bengals Should Bolster Defense By Claiming Former First Round Pick

CINCINNATI — Kaiir Elam to the Bengals?

Cincinnati should certainly be interested in the former first round pick. Elam was waived by the Cowboys last week. A team that claims him will take on the $1 million he's guaranteed for the rest of the season.

The Bengals should consider claiming the former first round pick. He's only 24-years-old. They had interest in him ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. This is also the kind of under-the-radar move that could pay off in the future.

Elam's situation is a bit more complicated than Emmanuel Forbes' was last season. Forbes was still on his rookie deal. The Bengals didn't put in a waiver claim for Forbes, even though they should've. It was a no-brainer at the time. Of course the former first rounder is shining for the Rams.

Elam will be a free agent this offseason. The Bengals could still bring him in and see what he has over the final six weeks of the season—especially considering their injuries at cornerback.

Cam Taylor-Britt (foot) is likely out for the season. Marco Wilson suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday against the Patriots.

The Bengals will likely sign a cornerback anyway. They might as well kick the tires on a promising 24-year-old that has taken his lumps in his first four NFL seasons, but clearly has talent.

The Bengals have had success adding former first round cornerbacks in the past. Why not do it again? Especially considering the injuries in that room. Elam can be another option at outside corner.

Some may dismiss the idea since the Bengals are 3-8, but they need to add a cornerback regardless just to make sure they have enough depth over the final six weeks of the season. They might as well bring in a guy that at least has a chance of helping them this season and in the future.

Elam has 29 tackles in 10 games (seven starts) for the Cowboys this season. The Bills took him 23rd overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Buffalo traded him to Dallas in March. Elam has 110 tackles, seven passes defensed and two interceptions in 39 career games with the Bills and Cowboys.

