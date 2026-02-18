Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Projected to Sign Massive Deal in Free Agency

CINCINNATI — Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson is the No. 1 ranked free agent according to The Athletic. The former All-Pro beat out Breece Hall, Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd to take the top spot.

"Hendrickson has been one of the most productive pass rushers in the NFL over the past five seasons," Daniel Popper wrote. "He has the third-most sacks in the league since 2020 with 74.5, and he played in only seven games last season due a core-muscle injury that required surgery. Hendrickson plays with a relentless, urgent motor that puts crushing pressure on a tackle’s outside shoulder. He turns the corner and finishes with a straight-line burst, always hunting for the ball. He has 15 career forced fumbles. "Hendrickson is dominant with his hands to swipe past a tackle’s strike. He also features numerous changeups off his wide moves, including lethal speed-to-power that takes advantage of a tackle’s momentum. Hendrickson is a capable edge setter in the run game, but he tops this list primarily because of his pass rush production."

Contract Projection

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates a sack in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. The Bengals begin the season with a 17-16 win over the Browns. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hendrickson is projected to sign a three-year, $99 million contract if he becomes a free agent.

This may be surprising to some, but it shouldn't be. He has 39 sacks in his last 41 games and teams that are in the market for a proven pass rusher will certainly overlook his injury in 2025 with hopes that he picks up where he left off the year prior.

Hendrickson talled an NFL-leading 17.5 sacks and finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2024. He's more proven than other players near the top of the free agent rankings.

Other teams aren't worried about the failed negotiations that led to Hendrickson and the Bengals not getting a long-term contract done in each of the past two offseasons. They're worried about landing a top pass rusher.

These rankings also show how valuable Hendrickson truly is in NFL circles and is more proof that if the Bengals aren't going to re-sign him, they need to tag-and-trade the four-time Pro Bowler. For more on a possible tag-and trade, read our breakdown here.

