Cincinnati Bengals Should Bolster Defense By Signing Veteran Safety

This move would make sense for a struggling Bengals defense.

James Rapien

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Juan Thornhill (22) tackles Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) in the first quarter of the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 16, 2025.
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Juan Thornhill (22) tackles Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) in the first quarter of the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 16, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals activated Joe Burrow's 21-day practice window on Monday. That gives them three weeks to decide if Burrow is going to return this season.

The star signal-caller has been on injured reserve since Sept. 16 due to a grade 3 turf toe injury that required surgery. If Burrow is going to return, then they Bengals need to find a way to win the next couple of games—starting with Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh.

The Bengals should try to get a jump on Sunday's game by claiming veteran safety Juan Thornhill. The veteran was released by the Steelers on Monday. He's had a down season in Pittsburgh, but has plenty of experience—both in big games and in the AFC North.

Thornhill had 38 tackles in nine games for the Steelers. He's started 75 games in seven seasons with the Chiefs, Browns and Steelers. The Chiefs picked Thornhill in the second round (63rd overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Thornhill has a 36.9 overall grade this season according to Pro Football Focus, but that's an outlier in what has been a consistent career.

With Jordan Battle and Geno Stone struggling and the Bengals searching for answers on defense, Cincinnati should consider adding Thornhill. He signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Steelers. If the Bengals claimed him, they'd only have to pay him $520,000 for the final eight games of the season. This is a no-brainer. Take a flier on a proven veteran that doesn't cost much and can help you in an area of need.

Thornhill may be struggling this year, but the Bengals aren't in position to be picky. He was someone we mentioned as a possible target in February. He certainly should be on their radar now. With the Bengals' backs against the wall, they should add Thornhill to their roster to bolster their safety room.

Check out Thornhill's Pro Football Focus grades below:

Juan Thornhill PFF Grades
Juan Thornhill PFF Grades / Pro Football Focus

Published
James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals OnSI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

