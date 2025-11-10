Cincinnati Bengals Should Bolster Defense By Signing Veteran Safety
CINCINNATI — The Bengals activated Joe Burrow's 21-day practice window on Monday. That gives them three weeks to decide if Burrow is going to return this season.
The star signal-caller has been on injured reserve since Sept. 16 due to a grade 3 turf toe injury that required surgery. If Burrow is going to return, then they Bengals need to find a way to win the next couple of games—starting with Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh.
The Bengals should try to get a jump on Sunday's game by claiming veteran safety Juan Thornhill. The veteran was released by the Steelers on Monday. He's had a down season in Pittsburgh, but has plenty of experience—both in big games and in the AFC North.
Thornhill had 38 tackles in nine games for the Steelers. He's started 75 games in seven seasons with the Chiefs, Browns and Steelers. The Chiefs picked Thornhill in the second round (63rd overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Thornhill has a 36.9 overall grade this season according to Pro Football Focus, but that's an outlier in what has been a consistent career.
With Jordan Battle and Geno Stone struggling and the Bengals searching for answers on defense, Cincinnati should consider adding Thornhill. He signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Steelers. If the Bengals claimed him, they'd only have to pay him $520,000 for the final eight games of the season. This is a no-brainer. Take a flier on a proven veteran that doesn't cost much and can help you in an area of need.
Thornhill may be struggling this year, but the Bengals aren't in position to be picky. He was someone we mentioned as a possible target in February. He certainly should be on their radar now. With the Bengals' backs against the wall, they should add Thornhill to their roster to bolster their safety room.
Check out Thornhill's Pro Football Focus grades below:
Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!
-----
Join the 61,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast