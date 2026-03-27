Cincinnati Bengals Welcoming In Experienced Defensive Star For Top-30 Visit

The Bengals continue to show interest in the big fellas along the defensive front. Arye Pulli posted on X this week that the team is bringing in Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson for a top-30 visit ahead of the NFL Draft, April 23-25.

Robinson is a late-round option to help bolster the Bengals' defensive line depth. According to the Mock Draft Database's consensus big board, Robinson is ranked 161st overall.

"Navy DT Landon Robinson had a private workout with the Bills and has one scheduled with the Ravens. Robinson also has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Bengals. PFF's No. 122-ranked player had formal meetings with the Commanders, Broncos, and Texans," Pulli posted.

Another Potential Trench Piece

Dec 14, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Navy Midshipmen defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) fumbles after colliding with Army Black Knights linebacker Baylor Newsom (21) on a punt return at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

It would be stunning if Cincinnati didn't take a defensive tackle at some point in the first five rounds of the draft. They are also showing big interest in Ohio State's Kayden McDonald, who met with them at the NFL Combine and has a top-30 visit set up with Cincinnati.

The Bearcats are trying to fix a defense that gave up the NFL's highest yards per play average last season and has been flailing for multiple seasons at this point.

This past season, Robinson notched 64 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 34 quarterback pressures, and five missed tackles across 13 games played to round out a career with 153 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 69 pressures in 38 games.

Cincinnati is in search of some top talent during the 2025 NFL Draft.

"We've got to continue to improve," Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden said about his defensive front. "Obviously, we love B.J. (Hill), and B.J. went through a lot last year. Missing the offseason, missing most of the training camp, really fought through some things. I know he had something fixed after the season. So excited to get him back healthy. T.J. (Slaton) was a good acquisition. Jenks (Kris Jenkins) improved. We need to continue building that group. You've got to play a lot of guys in there. In the AFC North, we're playing a lot more bigger base packages."

Source: Navy DT Landon Robinson had a private workout with the #Bills and has one scheduled with the #Ravens.



Robinson also has a top-30 visit scheduled with the #Bengals.



PFF's No. 122 ranked player had formal meetings with:



🏈 Commanders

🏈 Broncos

🏈 Texans pic.twitter.com/RUIuCQT9oj — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) March 27, 2026

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