Cleveland Browns Complete 2026 AFC North Coaching Overhaul With Head Coach Hire

CINCINNATI — Every AFC North head coaching position is now filled. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Browns are hiring former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken as their new head coach.

He joins Pittsburgh's Mike McCarthy and Baltimore's Jesse Minter as the newest head coaches in the division alongside Zac Taylor in Cincinnati.

Monken, 59, was the Ravens' offensive coordinator for the past three seasons. In his first season as the offensive play-caller, QB Lamar Jackson was named NFL MVP for the second time in his career. The Ravens finished with the No. 1 offense in the NFL for the first time in team history in 2024 before injuries hurt the offensive output in 2025.

The veteran coach has experience in all kinds of football environments across 37 seasons of coaching acumen, including 11 in the NFL. He has spent seven seasons as an NFL offensive coordinator, including one season with the Browns in 2019, and another four as a wide receivers coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Monken has 26 years of college coaching experience as well, serving as the head coach of Southern Miss from 2013-15 and the offensive coordinator at the University of Georgia from 2020-22.

He takes over for Kevin Stefanski, who was the most successful Browns coach this century. He led them for six seasons, compiling a record of 45-56 (44.6%). The Browns made two playoff appearances under Stefanski, the 2020 NFL Coach of the Year.

