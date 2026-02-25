Former Bengals Coach Lands New Gig, Reunites With Vance Joseph

The Cincinnati Bengals are in the midst of a very exciting time of the offseason. With the NFL Draft Combine beginning, there are plenty of storylines to follow in Cincinnati.

The Bengals have a good bit of money to spend in free agency this offseason, too. They should be able to upgrade their defense a bit ahead of next season as they look to close the gap on the rest of the AFC before Week 1.

But there are still teams figuring out their coaching staffs. In fact, one former Bengals coach was on the move on Wednesday.

Robert Livingston Reunites with Vance Joseph in Denver

Cincinnati Bengals secondary/safeties coach Robert Livingston fist bumps a young fan during NFL training camp practice, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Cincinnati. | Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Denver Broncos are reportedly hiring former Bengals safety's coach Robert Livingston to be their new defensive pass game coordinator. Livingston was previously with Deion Sanders and Colorado as the team's defensive coordinator.

"Broncos are hiring Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston as their defensive pass game coordinator, per source," NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday. "This move now reunites Livingston with Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, whom he previously worked with on the Bengals’ staff."

Livingston, 40, was a safety at William and Mary from 2007 to 2009. After that, he joined Furman as the safety's coach for a season before landing with Vanderbilt in another defensive coaching role. In 2012, he joined the Bengals as a scout, working in that role until 2014, when Joseph took over as Cincinnati's defensive backs coach. Joseph and Livingston worked together in Cincinnati for two years before Joseph left for a job with the Miami Dolphins. Livingston stayed with the Bengals until 2023, when he left for his job at Colorado.

Considering Joseph and Livingston worked closely in Cincinnati, they likely kept a connection that helped them come back together in Denver. Now, the duo will work closer than ever as they look to form one of the best defenses in the league.

Last season, the Broncos defense was one of the NFL's best units. With Livingston joining the staff, the team could take another step or two in the right direction before Week 1.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!