Former Bengals Standout Vonn Bell Lands First College Coaching Job

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals safety Vonn Bell has a new job. The veteran announced that he's now the safeties coach at Colorado under head coach Deion Sanders.

Bell served as a defensive analyst for the Buffaloes in 2025 while waiting for an NFL opportunity. It looks like he's moving past his playing days, even though he never announced his retirement.

"IM THANKFUL," Bell wrote on Instagram. "IM BLESSED. IM GRATEFUL. LETS WORK!"

Bell's Best Moments

Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell (24) forces a fumble of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) in the first quarter during an NFL Week 15 football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 21 | Kareem Elgazzar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Bengals' defense thrived with Bell at safety in 2021 and 2022. He spent three seasons in Cincinnati (2020-2022) and then reunited with the Bengals again in 2024 after spending one season in Carolina.

Bell helped the Bengals reach Super Bowl LVI and back-to-back AFC championship games. His second stint in Cincinnati didn't work out nearly as well as the first.

The veteran will always be remembered for his hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster in the Bengals' win over the Steelers in 2020. He will also be remembered for interception Patrick Mahomes' pass attempt to Tyreek Hill in overtime of the AFC championship game. The interception led to Evan McPherson's game-winning field goal in the 27-24 win that sent the Bengals to their first Super Bowl in more than 30 years.

Bell was also an early riser. He would get to the Bengals' facilities extremely early and go through a full workout before most players would arrive. His work ethic and leadership had a major impact on the Bengals early in Joe Burrow's career.

Bell appeared in 65 regular season games (59 starts) for the Bengals in four seasons, finishing with 343 tackles, 23 passes defensed and six interceptions.

Check out Bell's announcement below:

