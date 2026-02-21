Cincinnati Bengals Legend Announces Kidney Transplant Surgery, Raises Awareness

CINCINNATI — A Bengals legend is going through some tough health issues, but he gave a great update on Friday night. Former right tackle Willie Anderson is set for a kidney transplant on March 3 after a decade-long battle against kidney disease.

"10 years ago I was diagnosed with kidney disease," Anderson posted on X. "Over the past 10 years it’s gotten significantly worse. That was one of the main reasons I wanted to lose those 60 pounds to see if I could make it better. Well, I have an announcement. You have to listen to the video. Some folks know this already. A lot don’t. I never wanted everyone to feel sorry for me. I wanted to give happy news. Please listen! And I hope this helps the next athlete."

His daughter is thankfully a match for the transplant. Humans can live long, healthy lives with one kidney if it's maintained properly.

“My girl wanted to check and see for herself,” Anderson said in the video he posted. “She was a perfect match. Crazy. Never in a million years did I think that I would be in this position of needing a kidney and going through a transplant. Two, I never thought someone this close to me in this aspect would be the one that I would get a kidney from.”

The stalwart protector manned Cincinnati's offensive line from 1996 to 2007. Anderson played 195 games for Cincinnati in his career with just 36 total penalties and three first-team All-Pro appearances from 2004-06.

"I never wanted everyone calling me feeling sorry for me,” Anderson stated. “I want to give happy news. Please listen! And I hope this helps the next athlete.”

The 50-year-old Bengals Ring of Honor member revealed he was diagnosed with kidney disease about 10 years ago in conjuction with a high blood pressure diagnosis at 38 or 39 years old. He was 40 years old when he found out about his kidney.

“I thought I had it kind of under control for a while,” Anderson noted in the video. “Once my numbers reached a certain point. But, over the last two years, my numbers got significantly worse.”

It's a great bit of vulnerability and openness from one of the toughest players to ever play for the Bengals. Anderson's message may help others feel less alone and raise awareness about the disease.

Check out the full post below:

Special announcement. 10 years ago I was diagnosed with Kidney Disease. Over the past 10 years it’s gotten significantly worse . That was 1 of the main reason I wanted to lose that 60 pounds I lost to see if I could make it better . Well I have an announcement. You have to listen… pic.twitter.com/whjltVXhAB — Willie Anderson (@BigWillie7179) February 21, 2026

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter, accessing more free coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals, delivered to YOU directly.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns, and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok