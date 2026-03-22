3 Bold Trades That Could Transform the Bengals’ Offseason
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The Cincinnati Bengals came into the offseason with massive holes on the defensive side of the ball. They needed to upgrade every level of the defense, but the front office hasn't done that yet.
In free agency, they made three notable additions. They added Bryan Cook at safety, which appears to be a perfect addition for the backend of their defense. Cook graduated from the University of Cincinnati, which makes him a fan favorite already. They also added Boye Mafe on the edge and Jonathan Allen in the middle of their defensive line. Mafe is a very high upside edge rusher while Allen is a solid leader who can help stop the run.
The Bengals still have time to continue upgrading their defense. While the fanbase might not be thrilled with the lack of moves, the front office is seemingly happy with the three guys they added in free agency.
Here are three trades the Bengals could make to continue upgrading their defense in an attempt to ace the offseason:
Trade for Vikings EDGE Jonathan Greenard
The Bengals need to upgrade their front seven in a big way and edge rusher Jonathan Greenard of the Minnesota Vikings would seemingly be the perfect fit. He began being mixed around in trade rumors earlier this offseason, but they've since cooled down. Considering the Bengals still need to bolster their pass rush, they could dive into the trade market for Greenard. He's still a really good player that would give Cincinnati's defense an infusion of talent.
Trade for Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks
The best linebacker the Bengals could pursue is Miami Dolphins All-Pro Jordyn Brooks. Brooks is coming off a huge year with the Dolphins, but Miami is seemingly rebuilding for the future. As a result, they could cut ties with Brooks, whose contract expires at the end of the season. Brooks is always around the ball and would be the perfect anchor for the middle of the Bengals defense.
Read our trade proposal that has Brooks landing in Cincinnati here.
Trade for Giants Edge Rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux
New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux could be the perfect addition to help replace the lost production of Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai. They've already added Boye Mafe, but they need more help in that area. Pass rush is a clear theme and area the Bengals need to address. Thibodeaux is a star when he's healthy and on the field, though injuries have hindered him in the past. The Bengals should be willing to send a late round pick to the Giants to land Thibodeaux if he's available this offseason.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.Follow zpretzel