3 Bold Trades That Could Transform the Bengals’ Offseason

The Cincinnati Bengals came into the offseason with massive holes on the defensive side of the ball. They needed to upgrade every level of the defense, but the front office hasn't done that yet.

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In free agency, they made three notable additions. They added Bryan Cook at safety, which appears to be a perfect addition for the backend of their defense. Cook graduated from the University of Cincinnati, which makes him a fan favorite already. They also added Boye Mafe on the edge and Jonathan Allen in the middle of their defensive line. Mafe is a very high upside edge rusher while Allen is a solid leader who can help stop the run.

The Bengals still have time to continue upgrading their defense. While the fanbase might not be thrilled with the lack of moves, the front office is seemingly happy with the three guys they added in free agency.

Here are three trades the Bengals could make to continue upgrading their defense in an attempt to ace the offseason:

Trade for Vikings EDGE Jonathan Greenard

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58) gets pressure on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Bengals need to upgrade their front seven in a big way and edge rusher Jonathan Greenard of the Minnesota Vikings would seemingly be the perfect fit. He began being mixed around in trade rumors earlier this offseason, but they've since cooled down. Considering the Bengals still need to bolster their pass rush, they could dive into the trade market for Greenard. He's still a really good player that would give Cincinnati's defense an infusion of talent.

Trade for Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks

Dec 28, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. (33) celebrates with linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) following an interception during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The best linebacker the Bengals could pursue is Miami Dolphins All-Pro Jordyn Brooks. Brooks is coming off a huge year with the Dolphins, but Miami is seemingly rebuilding for the future. As a result, they could cut ties with Brooks, whose contract expires at the end of the season. Brooks is always around the ball and would be the perfect anchor for the middle of the Bengals defense.

Trade for Giants Edge Rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) runs out of the tunnel during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux could be the perfect addition to help replace the lost production of Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai. They've already added Boye Mafe, but they need more help in that area. Pass rush is a clear theme and area the Bengals need to address. Thibodeaux is a star when he's healthy and on the field, though injuries have hindered him in the past. The Bengals should be willing to send a late round pick to the Giants to land Thibodeaux if he's available this offseason.

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