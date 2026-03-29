Former Georgia Star Could Fix Bengals’ Major Weakness in 2026 NFL Draft

When the Bengals completed their first wave of free agency deals, pundits were quick to point out that they could've done more. They were criticized for signing veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

Allen was brought in to help a rushing defense that allowed 147.1 rushing yards per game, the worst mark in the entire NFL last season.

Coming into the 2025 season, the University of Alabama product had already fostered two Pro Bowl appearances, yet his last three years saw his form taper, including last season, where Allen mustered 68 tackles and seven tackles for loss for a Vikings team that finished 9-8.

Allen spent just one year in the NFC North before being cut from the roster. He earned a 53.2 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus, which reinforced Minnesota’s decision to release the former Commander to save $6.5 million against their 2026 cap.

In ESPN’s team needs article ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, Jordan Reid emphasized the need for defensive line support, beyond the addition of Allen, and in the form of Christen Miller

Why Cincinnati Should Look Towards Miller In The Draft

Nov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) reacts after making a tackle against the Florida Gators at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Miller spent four seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs. He won a national title in his redshirt freshman year. He compiled 64 career tackles (11.5 for loss) and four sacks.

The former four-star prospect notched a solid NFL Combine, and NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein graded Miller with a 6.34 overall grade, which hands him a “will eventually be plus starter” tag.

A regional scout in the NFC added, “he’s solid and tough and that’s a valuable position, so he probably goes earlier than you think.”

When Should The Bengals Look At Miller

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) runs on the field before a game against the Austin Peay Governors at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

ESPN currently ranks Miller as the sixth-best defensive tackle available in the draft and the 65th overall prospect.

As it stands, Cincinnati has the 10th, 41st, and 72nd overall picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Adding to their defensive line room is a major need.

Allen, 31, signed a two-year contract, but it's essentially a one-year deal with an option for 2027. BJ Hill turns 31 next month. There's reason to believe that Cincinnati will target a defensive tackle on day two of this year's draft. Don't be shocked if Miller is a target in the third round. He could also be high on their board if they trade down from the 41st overall selection.

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