Patriots Reportedly Targeting Key Bengals Pass Rusher in Free Agency

The Cincinnati Bengals need to be aggressive in free agency this offseason as they look to upgrade their offensive line and the entire defense. The Bengals desperately need to add a few starters across the defensive line, specifically at edge rusher. They aren't the only team in the league that is looking to add big talent to their roster.

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald recently reported the New England Patriots were also eyeing pass rushers in free agency.

"Multiple team sources believe there are no game-changers in free agency," Callahan wrote. "The Patriots are nonetheless aware they have significant needs, and their free-agent list, sources said, starts with a few edge defenders."

To make matters worse, the Patriots are also targeting two pass rushers from the Bengals in free agency, which could make Cincinnati's defensive situation even worse.

Patriots Reportedly Targeting Two Bengals Pass Rushers

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) is double-teamed by Green Bay Packers center Elgton Jenkins (74) and guard Aaron Banks (65) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, October 12, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Expect the front office to pursue pass rushers a step below Bengals star Trey Hendrickson, Eagles defensive end Jaelan Phillips and Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, and especially if they can’t re-sign K’Lavon Chaisson after a breakout season," Callahan wrote. "Chaisson, league sources projected, could land between $10 and $12 million per year, if not more.

"The Patriots view Chaisson in a similar group as Seahawks edge rusher Boye Mafe and Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai, among others. Hendrickson, Phillips and Oweh appeal to the Patriots — particularly Phillips — but the front office is prepared to be priced out in what’s expected to be a red-hot edge rusher market."

Hendrickson is almost certainly going to leave the Bengals, either in free agency or in a tag and trade situation. Either way, he's likely played his last game with Cincinnati.

Ossai is a bit different. He should be a player the Bengals are open to re-signing. It might not be an easy signing, but he's a valuable piece of the roster who's only going to get better in the coming years.

Losing one or both of these stars to the Patriots would make the Bengals' path through the AFC even harder. Cincinnati is already fighting an uphill battle because of how poor the defense has played over the last three years. Losing a few of their productive players to the top team in the conference could be hard to stomach.

Either way, the Bengals will have their own opportunity to add in free agency. They need to make significant additions if they're going to get back to the playoffs after missing the postseason in each of the past three years.

