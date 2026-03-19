Former Pro Bowler Emerging as Ideal Free Agent Fit for Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals came into the offseason in a bit of a desperate place.

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Their offense, led by the trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins, is one of the best units in football when these three stars are healthy. They could be good enough to win a Super Bowl.

Their talent on offense has been overshadowed by a Bengals defense has been one of the worst in the NFL over the past few seasons.

How many times over the last two years have the Bengals scored at least 30 points, yet still lost the game? Seven times.

Bengals Still Need to Add to Their Pass Rush

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals general manager Duke Tobin speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bengals signed Bryan Cook, Boye Mafe, and Jonathan Allen in free agency, but they still have clear needs. Considering they were one of the worst defenses in the league last season and they lost multiple starters in free agency, they need to do more.

They still need to upgrade their defensive line and pass rush.

They lost Trey Hendrickson to the Baltimore Ravens and Joseph Ossai to the New York Jets. Adding Mafe is a good start toward replacing this production, but the front office needs to do more, especially considering there are a few intirguing options still on the market.

CBS Sports' Shanna McCarriston and Carter Bahns recently suggested the Bengals could be a logical landing spot for New Orleans Saints free agent defensive lineman Cameron Jordan this offseason.

Cameron Jordan is the Perfect Target for the Bengals

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the run outs before the game against the New York Jets at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"The Bengals are in desperate need of help on the defensive front with Trey Hendrickson out of the picture. There is no one-for-one replacement for a star edge rusher of that caliber, but Jordan is the kind of reliable force who can guarantee production while saving Cincinnati a bit of money," they wrote. "Assuming Jordan commands a modest contract entering his age-37 season, the Bengals could use the leftover cap space to boost a defense that has held them back for far too long."

Jordan is entering his age-37 season and has been overlooked quite a bit in free agency. He's still playing at a high level. He finished with 10.5 sacks last season and ranked in the top 25 edge rushers in terms of PFF grade (24th, 76.0 overall grade). It was truly a dominant year from the veteran and there's nothing suggesting he can't repeat this success again in 2026.

Jordan is likely to sign an affordable one or two-year deal. The Bengals still have some money to spend and want to get back into the Super Bowl conversation. This is a match made in Heaven. Cincinnati needs to be aggressive to upgrade the pass rush and Jordan is the perfect solution.

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