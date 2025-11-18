Former Pro Bowler Will Hear Ja'Marr Chase's Suspension Appeal
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase appealed his one game suspension shortly after the NFL made their announcement on Monday. Chase was suspended for one-game after he spit on Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports is reporting that former Pro Bowl wide receiver Jordy Nelson will hear Chase's appeal. Nelson is a jointly appointed NFL-NFLPA appeals officer, along with Derrick Brooks and Ramon Foster.
Chase is set to miss Sunday's game against the Patriots unless he wins his appea;.
Ramsey was ejected after he threw a punch at Chase, but video taken by Austin Briski of FOX19 NOW in Cincinnati proved that the Bengals star receiver spit on Ramsey.
Chase denied Ramsey's claim after the game, but the video appears to be pretty definitive.
“Obviously what happened is crossing the line and we can't have that,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. “I know he'll own up to that.”
Chase would be the first player in NFL history that was suspended for spitting. He would lose his game check of $448,333 along with the $58,823 per-game active bonus. That's a total of $507,156.
“Ja'Marr's one of my favorite players,” Taylor said. “I love how this guy handles everything that he's been a part of, so making one mistake doesn't disregard everything this guy's done that's been positive for us.
“I can't say enough positive things about Ja'Marr," Taylor added. "Think about the amount of situations people have tried to put him in and the way that he's always responded. We're not all perfect. We're going to make a mistake here and there, but I stand by Ja'Marr.”
Eagles star Jalen Carter was ejected before the first play from scrimmage in Week 1. He spit on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The NFL fined him a game check of $57,000. Carter didn't appeal.
Chase declined to talk to reporters on Monday in the Bengals locker room. His fine and suspension would be far worse than Carter's was earlier this year when considering the amount of money he'd lose.
