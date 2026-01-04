Ja'Marr Chase Gets Candid About Myles Garrett Celebration, Zac Taylor Confidence

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase capped his 2025 season with what could've been the game-winning touchdown on Sunday, but it wasn't to be for the team in its 11th loss of the season, 20-18 against Cleveland. Chase made some history in the game, as Myles Garrett did with his 23rd sack of the season, setting the NFL single-season mark.

Chase capped off a top-five season in catches and yards, logging eight catches for 96 yards and the touchdown. He rounded out the campaign with 125 receptions for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns.

He is now the fourth player in NFL history with 120 or more receptions in consecutive seasons, joining Cris Carter (1994-95), Antonio Brown (2014-15), and Michael Thomas (2018-19). It was another wasted year of Chase's greatness with Joe Burrow playing in just eight games.

The Bengals star half-joked he wants the game to get stopped like it was for Garrett when he sets some more well-known milestones down the line.

"Well, f***," Chase said. "They'd better stop the game when I do something in my back end. That's all I got to say about that one."

He expanded more on the late fourth quarter moment that helped move Cincinnati to its worst record in Chase's Bengals tenure.

"Yeah, I didn't think they could do that," Chase remarked. "I never knew you could let the whole team get on your field. That's like me catching my 10th pass, and the whole team run on the field. We're gonna get flagged. ut congrats to him and everything. But you know, they got to call a flag on that play. ... We're trying to hurry up too. We couldn't even hurry up. The refs was looking at us like we did something wrong the whole time."

Chase didn't lef the officials performance their and dove into the Bengals decision-makers showings overall entering a huge offseason.

"I am very confident in myself, confident in the plays they call for me to get open," Chase said when asked about his confidence in Zac Taylor and the team.

That quote leaves plenty to think about in a long offseason that's just begun. Chase is headed to one of the more popular vacation spots this time of year: Cancún, Mexico. He had fun joking about the oft-used dig from rival fans. Spending time in the sun compare to Cincinnati weather doesn't seem like a great insult.

"Going to Cancún like everybody tells me to do, and I'm going to enjoy myself because I have nothing else to do. So, taking myself there, going to go to Cancún."

It's rest time for Bengals stars who gave it everything this season, but didn't have the talent around them to win a very gettable AFC North.

On the bright side, they get to play another third-place schedule in 2026 and have a top-10 draft slot.

There is plenty to work with in this new year.

