Hamilton County Leader Calls Out Bengals For Handling of Seat Snow Removal Ahead of Ravens Loss

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County Commissioner Stephanie Dumas is not happy with how the Bengals handled Sunday's snowy, frigidly cold game at Paycor Stadium.

The NFL is not going to punish the franchise for leaving all of the spectator seats full of ice and snow entering the contest, but Dumas doesn't want to give them the same pass. She commented on the situation to The Enquirer's David Ferrara this week.

"We need to do a better job next time," Dumas said about the field being cleared, but the seats going untouched. "I don't like it myself."

Pro Football Talk claimed Cincinnati broke with NFL policy on field/stadium conditions following a winter storm, but the NFL told The Enquirer they did enough in the situation.

"The league's football operations and security departments were in contact with the club and stadium personnel over the previous 48 hours regarding snow removal," NFL vice president of communication Brian McCarthy said in a statement posted by The Enquirer's Kelsey Conway. "The field, sidelines, aisles, and walkways were prioritized and appropriately cleared throughout the weekend. Additional snowfall occurred overnight, which resulted in minimal accumulation within the stadium bowl. Mitigation efforts were implemented to ensure the field and stadium were ready for the game. Stadium personnel assisted fans at their seats as necessary."

All in all, fans were not happy with the condition of the stadium, and neither was Dumas.

"It's our stadium, but it's the Bengals responsibility to make it a good environment for people coming," Dumas said in another comment to The Enquirer.

Many fans did not give the good-environment stamp of approval before an even worse 24-0 stamping by the Ravens in the actual game. Cincinnati plays its final two games at home this season.

