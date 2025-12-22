How Joe Burrow’s Performance vs. Dolphins Should Impact the Bengals’ Offseason

CINCINNATI — There has been plenty of speculation about Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow over the past few weeks. From his desire to play football, his possible unhappiness in Cincinnati and his future with the team.

Sunday’s win over the Dolphins should have been a clear reminder to the Bengals’ decision-makers of what they have in Burrow.

The 29-year-old signal caller completed 25-of-32 passes for 309 yards, four touchdowns and posted a 146.5 passer rating.

"It was fun. I'm having fun playing football," Burrow said after the win. "Not playing football is not fun. Sitting in the locker room rehabbing all day, that's not why you do it. This is why you do it right here."

The Bengals have one of the top quarterbacks on the planet. He’s capable of going up against anyone and beating them—in their place. He’s taken down all of the top quarterbacks on their own field, including Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

When an organization has a player like that, they should do any and everything they can to support him.

The Dolphins would trade their entire roster and multiple drafts to get Burrow. Why? Because when you have a quarterback of his caliber, it’s like being born on third base.

That’s the difference between a team like Miami and a team like Cincinnati. The Dolphins are searching for the guy. Meanwhile, the Bengals have him.

That’s what’s so disappointing about the past three seasons. The Bengals have failed. Even if you give them a mulligan for missing the playoffs in 2023, the past two years are unforgivable. This cannot happen again in the Burrow era.

Going 1-8 without Burrow this season proves they need to make significant changes to this roster.

Clearly they aren’t going to make major changes to the front office or coaching staff. Aggressively addressing their weaknesses this offseason is a no-brainer.

They have Burrow. They also have Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in their prime. Their offensive line is playing well.

Anything short of Super Bowl contention next season would be a failure for the Bengals. This offseason must be about aggressively fixing weaknesses and building a legitimate contender around Burrow.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

-----

Join the 62,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter/X: @BengalsTalkSI

Join the 115,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok