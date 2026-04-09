Insider Reveals Key Update That Impacts Bengals’ NFL Draft Plans

NFL insider Jordan Schultz recently reported that this year's NFL draft will likely feature a lot of draft-day trades. This update is crucial for fans of every team, but it could play into the Cincinnati Bengals' NFL draft plans in a big way.

"The expectation among many NFL teams is that the 2026 draft will be one of the more trade-heavy drafts in recent memory, according to multiple league sources," Schultz wrote on X. "Specifically, on the defensive side of the ball — EDGE, CB and LB are all strong/deep — while WR is typically considered to be the most talented offensive position. Several executives I’ve spoken with believe we’re likely to see a flurry of activity in the first half of Round 1. Additionally, because this specific draft lacks depth in the later rounds, many teams plan to pursue extra Day 2 and early Day 3 picks, per league sources."

How could this impact the Bengals?

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Bengals Could Trade Up in the NFL Draft

Oct 25, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive end David Bailey (31) pressures Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Noah Walters (12) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

With so many teams likely looking to trade down because of the depth, the Bengals could look to trade up to the top of the first round to land a star they want.

This could mean the Bengals land a player like Arvell Reese, David Bailey, or Sonny Styles within the top five picks of the draft. They could also end up with Jeremiyah Love if they love him as a prospect. Trading up from pick No. 10 doesn't seem likely, but there are plenty of options at the top of the draft who make sense.

From David Bailey to Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles—giving up a pick to add a big time playmaker would make sense.

This could also mean the Bengals could trade down in the first round to add another draft selection on day two.

Bengals Could Trade Down in the NFL Draft

Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Peter Woods (11) celebrates after sacking Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This idea also puts the Bengals in play as a candidate to trade down. They could move down a few picks and still be in position to land a defensive tackle like Peter Woods or a cornerback like Jermod McCoy.

Depending on how the draft board falls, the Bengals may be eager to trade down if they have multiple top options in their sights.

Either way, the possibilities are endless for the Bengals. They could make a big move or two before the NFL Draft is over.

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For more on the Bengals' draft plans, watch the video below: