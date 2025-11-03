Ja'Marr Chase's Frustrations on Full Display After Bengals' 47-42 Loss to Bears
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase didn't have to say much after Sunday's 47-42 loss to the Bears. What he did say spoke volumes.
"One f------ stop," Chase said while walking to the locker room after the loss.
Cincinnati is 3-6 and has lost six of seven games without Joe Burrow. Chase went over the 100-yard mark for the fourth time this season, finishing with six catches for 111 yards. The offense scored 35 points and they scored seven points on a kickoff return for a touchdown by Charlie Jones.
Surely 42 points would be enough to win, right?
Wrong.
The Bengals rallied from a 41-27 deficit with less than two minutes remaining, but they did it too fast. Joe Flacco found Noah Fant for a 23-yard touchdown. Tee Higgins caught the 2-point conversion to make it 41-35.
The Bengals recovered Evan McPherson's onside kick, with Oren Burks grabbing the ball at the bottom of the pile.
Flacco led Cincinnati on a 6-play, 57-yard drive that ended with a 9-yard touchdown to Andrei Iosivas that gave the Bengals a 42-41 lead with 49 seconds remaining.
What was going through Chase's mind?
“Defense, get a stop,” he said bluntly.
Spoiler alert: they didn't.
Caleb Williams threw incompletions, before scrambling for 14 yards and a first down. On the very next play he found Colston Loveland 23 yards downfield. Loveland didn't go down on Jordan Battle's questionable tackle attempt and the rookie tight end ran for a 58-yard touchdown.
Is it going to be difficult to stick together as a team and not blame the defense?
"I don't know. I've never been in this situation," Chase said. "I don't know how to handle it. I don't know."
He isn't the only one searching for answers. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor made it clear that the coaches are doing any and everything they can to fix the defense.
"We're going to find a way," Taylor said. "We're going to do everything we can to find a way. I think it's impossible for me to say 'yes or no.' We've been trying everything we can so we'll just keep working at it."
The Bengals enter the bye week having lost six of seven games with Burrow sidelined. They're 2-2 in one score games this season. They're also the first team since the 1966 Giants to score 38+ points in back-to-back games and lose both contests.
For more on the Bengals' loss, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.
