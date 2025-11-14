Ja'Marr Chase Gives Blunt Answer When Asked About Jalen Ramsey and the Steelers Secondary
CINCINNATI — Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase had 16 catches for 161 yards and one touchdown in Cincinnati's 33-31 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football last month.
Since then, the Steelers have made changes to their secondary. Jalen Ramsey is playing most of his snaps at safety.
"He's just really showing how versatile he is as a person, as a DB," Chase said. "I think he only moved to safety because it was a change on the back end. I'm not really sure 100% what's going on, how they're doing that, but he's just showing off how versatile he is."
Does it change the Steelers' defense?
"I don't think so, no," Chase said. "I think he had a couple snaps at safety when we first played them."
Chase called the Bengals' matchup with the Steelers a "must-win." Cincinnati is 3-6. They've lost back-to-back games by six points combined, including a heartbreaking 39-38 loss to the Jets.
Chase doesn't think Ramsey will guard him as much this time around.
"Probably not, but I'm sure he's going to want to," he said.
Ramsey may not be guarding Chase as much on Sunday, but Joey Porter Jr. should certainly get a full dose of the All-Pro receiver.
"Handsy, real handsy," Chase said when asked about Porter's game.
Does he like the matchup?
"I like any matchup with me," he said bluntly. It don't really matter. I love the game. I love competing."
Chase has 76 catches for 831 yards and five touchdowns this season. He's just 169 yards away from reaching the 1,000-yard mark for a fifth consecutive year. He's averaging a career-low 10.9 yards-per-catch, which shows how much the Bengals have relied on him as a possession receiver.
His 76 receptions have him on pace for 144 catches this season, which would be a career high. Michael Thomas has the NFL record for receptions in a season with 149.
Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!
-----
Join the 61,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast