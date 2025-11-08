Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Poised to Make Bengals' History
CINCINNATI ---- Even as the Cincinnati Bengals continue to trudge through the 2025 season, we are continuing to witness greatness at the receiver position for the team.
Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have continued to be the heart and soul of the offense. Chase so far has totaled 76 receptions with 831 yards, and five touchdowns. Higgins has rebounded from a slow start and gathered 32 receptions for 481 yards, and six touchdowns.
The duo is far and away the best in the NFL right now, and they are on pace to be the greatest in Bengals history.
Currently, Chase ranks fifth all-time with 51 total touchdowns, behind the likes of franchise greats Isaac Curtis, Carl Pickens, A.J. Green, and Chad Johnson. Higgins ranks seventh with 40 touchdowns and should surpass the great Eddie Brown, sixth overall, who has 41, by the end of the season.
There is a bigger story, though, that puts into perspective just how Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins could go down as not only some of the best Bengals to ever put on a uniform, but the best receiving duo in the history of the franchise without question.
When you view the timeline of Bengals receiving duos through history, the most notable pairings are Isaac Curtis and Cris Collinsworth from 1981 through 1984, Collinsworth and Eddie Brown from 1985 through 1988, Carl Pickens and Darnay Scott from 1994 through 1999, and Chad Johnson and T.J. Houshmandzadeh from 2001 through 2008.
So what is the trend with those pairings? The answer is that none of them lasted longer than eight seasons together, with the largest major stat totals being a combined 14,587 yards and 90 touchdowns achieved by Johnson and Houshmandzadeh, who spent the longest time together.
Higgins and Chase, meanwhile, have spent five total seasons together so far, and are already on the verge of eclipsing Johnson and Houshmandzadeh's touchdown total. Chase and Higgins have 85 receiving touchdowns in their five seasons together. When it comes to receiving yards, Chase and Higgins are just 4,163 yards shy of matching Johnson and Houshmandzadeh's at 10,424.
With Chase and Higgins signing four-year contract extensions this offseason, both are set to remain in Cincinnati until at least 2028 when Higgins enters his contract year (Chase is set to enter his in 2029), putting them on pace to at the very least match Johnson and Houshmandzadeh's time spent together with the franchise, and at the rate they are going they will ascend passed the latters stat totals by the time they either call it quits or go elsewhere.
We are witnessing history in the making in the Queen City right now at the receiver position, which makes it all the more painful that this current season has gone off the rails like it has.
Chase and Higgins already have a solid case for being called the best receiving duo in Bengals history, and if they can keep at their current pace, then they will definitely cement themselves as so.
