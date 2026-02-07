You would be hard pressed to find someone who has as much respect for Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase as new Bills head coach Joe Brady.

During a sitdown on the Fitz & Whit podcast, Brady went as far as to say he could have closed his eyes while calling plays for the 2019 LSU Tigers given the talent lineup of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and of course Justin Jefferson.

"I could have closed my eyes and called those plays right?" Brady said. "It's like one of those things where you're it might actually be better if they're not good NFL players and maybe I was a better coach.' That's what happens, it's the three highest paid players in like NFL history."

While Burrow and Chase surely are just that talented to carry a team regardless of coaching, Brady still deserves his flowers for how he helped develop Burrow and Chase, and the Bengals stars made that clear when asked about Brady.

"Joe and I go way back, way back at this point," Burrow said in December. "He was great for my career. We did some fun things together. We’ve got a great relationship. I look forward to seeing him and talking to him."

Burrow even doubled down on these comments by explaining how his former offensive coordinator prepared him for the NFL.

"Bringing in all of the NFL concepts to what we were doing at LSU, fortunately my strength is being able to read and react and get the ball out quickly and find the right guys," Burrow said. "That’s what that offense was about. That’s what this offense is about. It’s what a lot of offenses are about in this league. We did some special things together. We went through a lot of problems and solved a lot of problems. That’s what great players and coaches do. That was a special time."

Chase's thoughts echo that of Burrow when he elaborated himself on how the former LSU offensive coordinator prepared him for the pros.

"He taught me a lot, if I'm being honest," Chase said of Brady. "Taught me a lot about offense, concepts, defenses. He really broke the game down for me in a way that I could really understand and it helped."

Brady, Burrow, and Chase dominated at LSU, becoming undefeated national champions, and cementing themselves as one of the greatest teams in college football history. Burrow would enjoy an all-time Heisman-winning season as well where he tossed 5,671 yards, and totaled 65 touchdowns to just six interceptions.

Watch the full clip of Brady below:

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.