Joe Burrow Has Hilarious Reaction When Asked About LSU Hiring Head Coach Lane Kiffin

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a hilarious reaction when asked about his alma mater hiring Lane Kiffin to be the LSU's head football coach.

Burrow shrugged and made a face. It took him 13 seconds to say a word.

"I think he's a good coach," Burrow said with a smile and another shrug. "I guess we'll see how it goes. Those are my thoughts."

Burrow is a LSU legend. He led the Tigers to a 15-0 record and a National Championship in 2019. He won the Heisman Trophy, before ultimately being picked No. 1 overall by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Kiffin left Ole Miss, even though the Rebels will be in the College Football Playoff.

"Yeah, it's certainly not an ideal situation," Burrow said.

Ole Miss is 11-1 this season. Kiffin opted to go to LSU.

“Yeah, I think that, you know, it was a really difficult decision and, when you’re in those difficult decisions and you’re torn, very torn, back and forth, back and forth and there’s multiple options," Kiffin said earlier this week. "There were really four different places that we had to think about in this. And, I just talked to them, and it really was apparent too. I felt like everybody I talked to outside of the state that I was in all basically said the same thing. They all said, 'man, you are going to regret it if you don’t take the shot and you don’t go to LSU.' It’s the best job in America with the best resources, and to win it. And, it’s obviously been done here before by a number of people.”

Check out a photo and video of Burrow's reaction below:

Joe Burrow Reacts to Lane Kiffin Hiring | James Rapien

