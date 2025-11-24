Bengals Make Clear Statement on Joe Burrow's Status for Primetime Matchup vs Ravens

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is set to return on Thursday night against the Ravens.

This was the expectation after he participated in practice last week. The Bengals held him out of Sunday's game against the Patriots, but he'll play for the first time since Week 2 this week in Baltimore.

"I anticipate him playing," Zac Taylor said. "We'll continue to work through the week. He's done everything he could. He looks like he's in good shape to be ready to go."

Joe Flacco will serve as Burrow's backup. Jake Browning will be their emergency third quarterback.

"He's a great player," Taylor said. "It's exciting to have him back. Obviously when you have one of the greatest players in the world coming back, there's a boost [for the team]."

Burrow only played in two games this season. He suffered a grade 3 toe sprain that required surgery in September. He'll play on Thursday, just 69 days after undergoing surgery.

"Everybody's making it seem like it's gonna be like this big like Dark Knight Rises return or something like that. It could be," running back Chase Brown said. "I'm just excited for him to get football back. He loves football, and taking that away from him, for however long, it's probably been hard."

The Bengals enter Thursday's game with a 3-8 record. They've lost four-straight games and are 1-8 without Burrow. Cincinnati's offense has struggled in recent weeks, scoring just 25 total points in losses to the Steelers and Patriots.

Burrow led the Bengals to five-straight wins last season to finish 9-8. He'll have to lead them to six-straight wins to match that record this year.

