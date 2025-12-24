Joe Burrow Reveals Favorite Christmas Gift, More Holiday Fun

CINCINNATI — Christmas Eve is upon us, and Joe Burrow answered a few holiday-themed questions on Wednesday ahead of the big day. He wouldn't reveal what his latest offensive line gift is, but he did dive into the best gift he's ever received.

The star Bengals passer loved a ping-pong table he got when he was younger.

"I got a ping pong table from Santa back this was probably fifth grade, but I got the ping pong table that was sick."

The latest AFC Player of the Week has been compared to actor Macaulay Culkin a lot over his time in the NFL. He sees the resemblance...to a younger version of the holiday star.

Burrow is a fan of the Home Alone movie series made famous by Culkin.

"Just since I've been in the league, not too many, maybe a little in college," Burrow said about when the comparison started. "I think I look more like him when he was a child than right now, maybe. But I see it. I see it."

The offensive line's Santa Claus wouldn't reveal those gifts as mentioned, but he "thinks he topped" last year's samurai sword arsenal. He's also trying to keep topping the performance from Sunday's 45-21 win over Miami.

"I felt good about it. For the most part, it was a clean game," Burrow said about Sunday. "Obviously, a couple that you like back, just like every game. But for the most part, I felt good about it."

Cincinnati takes on the Cardinals Sunday after the Christmas festivities wrap up.

