Joe Burrow Wins Weekly NFL Award, Approaching More Bengals History

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is taking home another AFC Offensive Player of the Week award following his performance in Sunday's 45-21 win over the Dolphins.

The Bengals star went 25-32 passing for 309 yards and four touchdowns with no turnovers to post one of his most efficient NFL outings after his second-worst statistical one last Sunday against Baltimore.

It marks Burrow's eighth AFC POTW award in his career.

According to our Jay Morrison, it's the second-most in Bengals' history behind Boomer Esiason's nine awards. He sports the fourth-most Player of the Week awards by a quarterback since entering the NFL in 2020. Only Josh Allen (16), Lamar Jackson (nine) and Patrick Mahomes (nine) have more.

Burrow has been a consistent force his entire career and wants to finish a frustrating season the right way.

"That's how it's supposed to look like. That's what it's supposed to feel like, so we've got to keep that feeling going the next couple of weeks and build some momentum," Burrow said after the win.

He and the Bengals never let Miami get off the mat in the second half, sealing his POTW status.

"When you have a chance to put it away or go up two scores or three scores, you have to take those opportunities because teams in the NFL are too good to let them hang around," Burrow noted. "Guys on the other side of the field are going to make plays, that's how this league goes. When you have a chance to do it, you've got to take advantage."

The 29-year-old is trying to keep it rolling this week against the Cardinals.

QB1 - Player of the Week edition. pic.twitter.com/lb7oSNMnDi — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 24, 2025

