Joe Flacco Explains Why First Pro Bowl Appearance Has Special Meaning

Joe Flacco made headlines after he joined the AFC Pro Bowl roster last week.

It's the first Pro Bowl of his career following a season that saw him be traded from the Browns to the Bengals in October. Flacco completed nearly 62% of his passes for 1,664 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in six games. He gave the Bengals hope after they lost Joe Burrow to a grade 3 toe sprain that required surgery.

Flacco recently appeared on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams and spoke on just how special it is to be named as a player in the Pro Bowl at this stage of his career.

"Obviously, this is a weird year and there's so many people that kind of always end up getting a chance at it," Flacco said. "You just never know with these things. I mean for some reason, my career, I think, has picked up some steam over the last three years, and I've probably been more in the public eye the last three years than I have any other year of my career."

Flacco did get a chance at being a Pro Bowler in 2015, but he stayed with his wife while she was giving birth to one of their children.

"There was also some things going on early in my career, having babies and things like that right around this time of the year," Flacco admitted. "So, it was like, not necessarily convenient for a couple times. Now that I have kids that are kind of ... my oldest is 13 years old. I have a picture last night of my 12 and 13 year-old with Jahmyr Gibbs. My 12 year-old's absolutely obsessed with him (Gibbs). To have those kind of moments at this point in my life and, you know, for them to be able to enjoy it makes this a little bit extra special."

Regardless of how you feel about the Pro Bowl, these kind of stories is why the event is still special for players in the NFL. And Bengals fans will surely be in for a treat at the Pro Bowl as both Flacco, and Joe Burrow will be taking part, along with star receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

The 2026 Pro Bowl Games take place on Tuesday, Feb. 3 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.

Watch Flacco's full interview below:

