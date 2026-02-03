Key Bengals Assistant Coach Troy Walters Makes Major Decision About His Future

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receivers coach Troy Walters has helped Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins become two of the best players in the NFL.

That success has put him squarely in the mix for vacant offensive coordinator jobs. Walters is happy in Cincinnati and turned down an interview request from the Bears according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

"The Bears requested to interview Bengals wide receivers coach Troy Walters for their offensive coordinator position but he declined," Jones tweeted. "Walters, who's had multiple offensive coordinator looks the last few years, will stay in Cincy with hopes to win with one of the best units in football."

Walters interviewed for the Texans offensive coordinator role a few years ago.

Not only has he helped Chase and Higgins develop, but former sixth-round pick Andrei Iosivas has been productive in each of his first three seasons under Walters.

"He's just a great coach at teaching people the ins and outs," wide receiver Isaiah Williams said during a 1-on-1 interview in August. "We're similar in a way. Smaller guys, punt returner, kick returner, quicker. I pay attention to everything. I'm listening to every little detail. I always tell people, I'm like, 'Man, it's crazy that I ended up on a team like this. And then my coach, in a way, looking at his tape, I'm like, dang.' So being able to be coached by him, it's a blessing because in a way, he can relate a lot to probably some of the stuff that I have to go through or some of my gifts also."

Williams didn't make the team, but he had a standout training camp and was the odd man out after Mitch Tinsley shined in the preseason.

Regardless, it's an example of what Walters' players think of him as a coach. The Bengals are better with him on the staff.

Walters is entering his seventh season with the Bengals and his sixth as wide receivers coach.

The Bears requested to interview Bengals WR coach Troy Walters for their offensive coordinator position but he declined, source tells @NFLonCBS. Walters, who's had multiple OC looks the last few years, will stay in Cincy with hopes to win with one of the best units in football pic.twitter.com/KgTtTTaXDw — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 3, 2026

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

-----

Join the 63,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter/X: @BengalsTalkSI

Join the 116,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Join the 49,000+ Bengals Fans That Follow Us on TikTok