CINCINNATI — The Bengals made a coaching hire this weekend.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the team is adding Davis Koetter as its new assistant wide receivers coach.

"The Bengals are hiring Davis Koetter — son of former NFL coach Dirk Koetter — as their assistant wide receivers coach, per source. Koetter had been at Texas for two years and at South Carolina as an analyst last year," Pelissero posted on X.

Cincinnati has had some of the best wide receivers in the NFL this decade as Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase get ready to work with Koetter this year under lead wide receivers coach Troy Walters.

That player duo is headed to the NFL Pro Bowl Games this weekend and will likely catch some passes from Joe Flacco as well. The 18-year veteran is playing in the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

Chase posted elite numbers again this past season, but he is obviously not satisfied with losing the most games in a single campaign he has ever experienced during college or the NFL.

"I think the biggest opportunity is putting ourselves in a position at the beginning of the game, starting fast," Chase said about finishing with a better record this coming season. "I've been preaching that for the longest. But I wouldn't say that's the biggest thing. We got to be disciplined, especially with the penalties today. Just execute ... executing our opportunities and the defense got to make plays."

The 6-11 Bengals have three players participating in the 2026 Pro Bowl Games, as the team continues to make moves like this in an effort to win more consistently.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more! We will have you covered for the NFL Combine, Free Agency and the Draft!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok