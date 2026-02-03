Bengals Stars Welcome Joe Flacco Into 2026 Pro Bowl Games Festivities

CINCINNATI — Joe Flacco joined Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins for the Pro Bowl Games preparations on Monday afternoon.

Cincinnati has that trio and Joe Burrow playing in the 2026 event happening tonight at 8 p.m. ET ahead of Super Bowl LX. Burrow wasn't featured in any of the practice media on Monday, but the other three were out in full force for another session with the AFC team.

Flacco is playing in his first Pro Bowl event 18 seasons into his career, and clearly enjoyed being in the mix with some short-lived teammates. He discussed the experience with Kay Adams on Up & Adams this week.

"Obviously, this is a weird year, and there are so many people that kind of always end up getting a chance at it," Flacco said. "You just never know with these things. I mean, for some reason, my career, I think, has picked up some steam over the last three years, and I've probably been more in the public eye the last three years than I have any other year of my career."

Flacco had an invite on the table for the 2015 Pro Bowl, but higher priorities took up his time for good reason. That event coincided with one of his children being born.

"There were also some things going on early in my career, having babies and things like that right around this time of the year," Flacco continued. "So, it was like, not necessarily convenient for a couple of times. Now that I have kids that are kind of ... my oldest is 13 years old. I have a picture from last night of my 12 and 13-year-olds with Jahmyr Gibbs. My 12-year-old is absolutely obsessed with him (Gibbs). To have those kinds of moments at this point in my life and for them to be able to enjoy it makes this a little bit extra special."

Check out all of the fun Monday moments from the 2026 Pro Bowl Games below:

Pro Bowl media moments. pic.twitter.com/IqMfGEZ60K — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 3, 2026

